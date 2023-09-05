Tom Brady's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Spotted at Beach With Ex Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady's new girlfriend, Irina Shayk, was recently spotted at the beach with her ex, Bradley Cooper. TMZ reports that the model took to Instagram to share some vacation photos, revealing that she spent some time on the water with Cooper. She also included a picture of herself posing topless on a rock formation.

Shayk and Cooper were together from 2015 until 2019. Prior to that, she famously dated superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but that relationship ended in Jan. 2015. It wasn't long after that she and Cooper went public with their relationship. They moved in together in the fall of that same year and their daughter Lea de Seine was born in Los Angeles, California in March 2017.

While Shayk had not been previously married, Cooper had. In 2006 he married actress Jennifer Esposito. The couple had only been husband and wife for five months when they filed for divorce. "It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it. Sometimes you just realize it," Cooper later explained. Before eventually meeting and dating Shayk, Cooper was also romantically linked to Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldana, and model Suki Waterhouse.

Following their breakup in 2019, Cooper and Shayk split custody of their daughter. The pair have not spoken much publicly about their relationship or split, but reportedly were said to be committed to keeping their relationship "civil" for the sake of their child. According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, "They both work and have a nanny. They'll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there."

"They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake," the source also said. They later added, "It was obvious their romantic relationship was over. They've been co-parenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up."

Earlier this year, Shayk spent the weekend at Coachella, and was reportedly seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio. According to ET, the Inception actor was partying at the Neon Carnival, a Coachella event presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila. In addition to allegedly being cozy with Shayk, DiCaprio was also seen with Stella Maxwell, as well as his longtime friend Toby Maguire. Most recently, Shayk has been romantically linked to Brady, who divorced Gisele Bündchen in 2022.