Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted on Date Night

The relationship between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seems to be heating up. According to Page Six, the reported couple went on a sushi date days after their romance was discovered. An eyewitness told the outlet Brady and Shayk enjoyed a "private and ensconced" dinner at Sushi Azabu in New York City on July 28.

"I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in," the eyewitness said adding that restaurant employees escorted the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback to a "private room." The source then said that they saw "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

"It was just the two of them," the insider told Page Six. "They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people." A restaurant employee said they do not disclose information about their guests, but the insider said that other patrons at the restaurant did not fuss over Brady and Shayk.

The date comes after Brady was seen picking up Shayk from a hotel in Los Angeles. He then dropped the supermodel back at the hotel the following day after the pair emerged around 9:30 a.m. local time. Brady then picked up Shayk again to return to his house.

Earlier this year, Brady and Shayk were both in attendance at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. Page Six reported that Shayk made a "beeline" for Brady, but her rep denied the claims.

Brady, 46, finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage. At the time of the divorce, Brady said: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Shayk was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, and the two share a six-year-old daughter. She was also romantically linked to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.