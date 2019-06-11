Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly Held off Breakup Through Oscar Season to Boost Chances

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly held off their breakup through Oscar season in order to try and boost his chances of winning.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, the couple was already having issues before the big awards show rolled around.

“Once Bradley met Lady Gaga things were strained, but he always told Irina he was just acting and there was nothing going on,” the source said.

Cooper “really made an effort” to work on his relationship with Shayk — with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter — ahead of awards season, the insider says, but “he was spending all of his time with Lady Gaga,” which caused issues.

Once the Oscars arrived, Cooper and Gaga delivered a powerful performance of their song “Shallow” from A Star is Born, and that intense televised moment further drove a wedge between Cooper and Shayk.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” an insider said, then adding that Shayk still “wanted him to commit and get married and show her more affection in public” even though well she knew that “things were bad” between them.

Ultimately. the couple was not able to get past their differences, and they decided to go their separate ways.

Previously, another insider spoke about Cooper and Shayk’s relationship troubles, alleging that he leaned on Gaga for support during the hard times.

“Bradley has worn his heart on his sleeve through his relationship struggles and Gaga was there for him all along the way to listen and provide any advice she could give,” the insider said. “Bradley knows her as Stefani [Germanotta] and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly they both have had relationships that have gone sour. They have experienced similar struggles.”

“He put so much trust in Gaga and she has helped him quite a bit with many talks because they both have experienced similar parallels with their careers and again in the relationship department. Many think that this will lead to them being a thing but right now that is not the case. Bradley needs a friend and Gaga is really being that for him. She in no way was the reason for the breakup,” the source added.

Gaga also recently ended a relationship, spliting up with ex-fiance Christian Carino just before the Oscars. Many already speculated that Cooper and Gaga might have has something romantic between them, but Gaga has publicly stated that they do not.