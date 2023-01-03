TLC Singer Chilli Dating Recently Divorced Matthew Lawrence

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are officially dating. The TLC singer, 51, and Boy Meets World star, 42, have found love after first being spotted together back in August. Christal Jordan, a rep for Chilli, told PEOPLE that the "No Scrubs" singer moved past the friendship phase of their relationship just before Thanksgiving.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan told the outlet. "She is glowing. They are really cute together." Chilli and Lawrence went Instagram official with their relationship over the weekend, sharing a joint Instagram post of them dancing in matching Christmas pajamas, emulating A-ha's "Take on Me" music video. "This makes me very happy!!" Matthew's former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel commented.

Lawrence and Chilli were first spotted together in Hawaii back in August, but the TLC member's rep told E! News at the time that they were simply friends meeting up while on tour. "They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon," Chilli's rep said at the time of TLC. "Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."

Lawrence recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke, who filed to end their marriage of almost three years back in February. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to TikTok in August to accuse an unnamed ex of cheating, saying in a video at the time, "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes..." Monday, Burke posted another telling TikTok, writing on a video of herself, "To anyone who has been dumped for someone else...this one is for you."

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher before the two went through a public split in 2003. The artist is mother to a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.