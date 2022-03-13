‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Divorcing Actor Husband

Dancing With the Stars dance pro Cheryl Burke and her husband Matthew Lawrence are heading for a split. In late February, Us Weekly reported that Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence after three years of marriage. The now-estranged couple originally met on Season 3 of DWTS, during which the Boy Meets World star’s brother, Joey Lawrence, competed.

Burke reportedly filed in Los Angeles back in February. According to court documents, Burke cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. As previously mentioned, the pair met back on Season 3 of DWTS, which aired in 2006. Burke and Lawrence has an on-again, off-again relationship for years before they tied the knot in May 2019.

This news will likely leave fans wondering where things went wrong between Burke and Lawrence. Read on for further information about their divorce and their relationship leading up to this moment.

Divorce Filing

Burke filed for divorce in Los Angeles after nearly three years of marriage. Us Weekly noted that the couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place, which will likely make the split a simpler one. The DWTS star listed the date of separation as Jan. 7 of this year.

What She Said Before Their Divorce

It seemed as though things were going well for the couple mere weeks before Burke filed for divorce. On Jan. 5, days before the pair reportedly separated, Burke appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about home life with Lawrence. She explained that there were over 40 reptiles sharing a home with her and her husband. However, she noted that she drew the line at adopting snakes.

Last IG Post Together

Fans may have noticed that Lawrence hasn’t been featured on Burke’s Instagram as of late. The last photo that she posted on Instagram of herself and her husband came on Christmas. At the time, the pair posed with their dog as they wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Relationship Background

Burke and Lawrence originally met when the Boy Meets World star’s brother Joey competed on Season 3 of DWTS. During the season, Joey was paired with pro Edyta Silwinska. Burke was paired with former professional football player Emmitt Smith during the season. Burke and Lawrence began their relationship in February 2007, but ended things a year later in February 2008.

Reunion

Burke and Lawrence may have split in 2008, but they reunited years later. They gave their relationship another go in 2017. The couple later became engaged in 2018, with Lawrence proposing on Burke’s birthday.

Marriage

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019. Over the years, the two have spoken out about what’s next for them. In April 2020, the now-estranged couple revealed that they were putting any baby plans “on pause” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Burke said at the time, per Us Weekly, “I think it’s healthier. I don’t know if being pregnant right now would be ideal for me.” She added that they felt as though it was “natural for us to continue onto that next step in our lives.” Nearly two years after sharing this information, Burke and Lawrence have decided to go their separate ways permanently.