'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Talks 'Cheating Ex' With Texts from Another Woman Amid Divorce

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke revealed in a new TikTok video this week that one of her exes cheated on her. The revelation comes amid her divorce from former Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, although he was not referenced in the dancer's post. Burke, 38, filed for divorce in February, less than three years after they married.

On Aug. 24, Burke shared a video of herself shaking her head as she looked at the camera. "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of shoes," she wrote over the clip. "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever," she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags "exes sucks," "the last time," "goodbye forever," and "hope it was worth it."

Burke did not mention Lawrence in either the clip or the caption. Many of her fans offered their support. "Broken trust is one of the hardest things to process. It hurts on a deep & personal level. Healing takes time," one wrote. "I'm sorry. You are a strong powerful woman and worth so much more than that," another commented.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when Lawrence's brother, actor Joey Lawrence, was on DWTS. They dated from 2007 to 2008 and reunited in 2017. They got engaged in May 2018 and tied the knot a year later. In March, it was reported that Burke filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. In May, Burke requested the divorce go forward and asked for a trial.

Burke tried to save their marriage, forcing Lawrence to go to couples therapy before the divorce. "I'm a huge advocate for therapy, so I kind of forced him to go. And I think it really helped when it came to communication," she explained in an episode of her Burke in the Game podcast. "And it was consistent throughout from beginning to end."

Unfortunately, they reached a point where they realized the relationship could not be saved. "When you reach the point when you've done it all in that sense, and you realize we've evolved and maybe not together," Burke told her listeners. "And you still have this issue, like, 'Okay, well, the communication may have to stop for a little bit because this is too much to handle,' do you suggest hiring an attorney at that point?"

Burke has not been romantically linked to anyone publicly since the divorce, but Lawrence was recently seen with TLC singer Chilli. The singer's representative told E! News they are simply friends and Lawrence met her when TLC stopped in Hawaii. "They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon," Chilli's rep said. "Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."