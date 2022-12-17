T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.

Holmes and Robach have become a national news sensation in the last two weeks after their affair was revealed to the public. The two have apparently been dating in secret while pursuing divorces from their separate spouses, leaving room for viewers to make all kinds of inferences from their on-screen chemistry. Robach and Holmes were taken off the air two weeks ago, and this photograph taken on Thursday was the first time they have been spotted together since then.

Many commenters seem amused by Holmes and Robach's transparency, taking it as a sign that they are truly in love and simply can't hide it anymore. Others feel that this is a compounding disrespect to their spouses and perhaps others.

It's clear that a lot of projection is going on in this story, but the commentary is fascinating to read nonetheless. Here's a look at some of the top reactions to Robach and Holmes' latest public outing.