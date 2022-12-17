T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.
Holmes and Robach have become a national news sensation in the last two weeks after their affair was revealed to the public. The two have apparently been dating in secret while pursuing divorces from their separate spouses, leaving room for viewers to make all kinds of inferences from their on-screen chemistry. Robach and Holmes were taken off the air two weeks ago, and this photograph taken on Thursday was the first time they have been spotted together since then.
Many commenters seem amused by Holmes and Robach's transparency, taking it as a sign that they are truly in love and simply can't hide it anymore. Others feel that this is a compounding disrespect to their spouses and perhaps others.
It's clear that a lot of projection is going on in this story, but the commentary is fascinating to read nonetheless. Here's a look at some of the top reactions to Robach and Holmes' latest public outing.
No More Secrets
I guess this, Amy Robach T.J. Holmes, saga has taken new form, bc now, they just don't gaf. Spotted out arm n arm together as if they've come to the conclusion that their marriages are destroyed, so why not continue on with this relationship.— 𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 𝓕𝓲𝓸𝓼𝓪 🏴🇲🇽 (@DFiosa) December 16, 2022
Oh well!#AmyRobach #TJHolmes #GMA pic.twitter.com/nFfdcWDFgT
they said fck the gossip! https://t.co/ERVSuNb3NF— — tony (@tvoodooirl) December 16, 2022
One of the main takeaways from these photos was that Robach and Holmes were not afraid to go public with their love now. In spite of all the controversy, some fans applauded the two for enjoying the silver lining that they could.
Picturesque
This ol “Every kiss begins with Kay” photo is killing me— Saint Nikolaos (@VayaConDiosBruh) December 16, 2022
Many fans joked that Robach and Holmes looked like they could be starring in a wholesome holiday commercial together.
Happy For Them
They kinda won ngl. It's crazy for them pic.twitter.com/WZ2aNXa1Si— Ratchet (@Ratchethoex) December 16, 2022
Now that the scandalous nature of the relationship is out in the open, many fans are actually happy for Robach and Holmes. Their on-screen chemistry is so undeniable that fans believe they must be genuinely in love.
Longevity
It won’t last Angela. She’s 50 and five years older than TJ, even while she looks good now, TJ will definitely find younger ones that he’s going to find more attractive and dump her ass!— Smal4u (@BarryDeems) December 17, 2022
She’s rumored to be a cheater herself even before him. Perfectly matched pair. They should just agree on an open relationship now, because that’s what it’s gonna be.— And What (@ApeBrook13) December 16, 2022
On the other hand, some fans questioned the longevity of Holmes and Robach's relationship. Many believed that their history of infidelity makes them more likely to repeat the behavior.
Documentary
Netflix documentary in 2 years something like “Lights , Camera , Affair. An American love story”— Dillon 🇿🇦 (@dat_dillon_doe) December 16, 2022
Get it Done! pic.twitter.com/j53c7xPvu3— ......... (@NoIdeaWhyIAm) December 16, 2022
Many fans joked that it was only a matter of time before Robach and Holmes' story becomes a dramatic documentary of some kind. Some even began proposing cast members for the project.
Jealousy
The media is the only ones spreading & making a big deal out of nothing!!— TerriG. (@TerriG91068842) December 17, 2022
They are two consenting adults that fell in love! Quit making it more than what it is! Why should they lose their jobs over this???? STOP the jealousy!
Some commenters were surprised that this story is still making headlines, and speculated that it must be a matter of jealousy. They figured that viewers were jealous of the comfort Robach and Holmes had found with one another.
Planned
They wanted to be caught and get it over with https://t.co/FsvCpQsMMI— manic pixie nightmare girl. (@Ma_zazeni) December 17, 2022
Finally, some fans speculated that Holmes and Robach had allowed themselves to be caught on purpose in order to get the whole thing over with. Of course, this is only speculation.