T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Slowing Down Romance Amid 'Good Morning America' Investigation

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pumping the brakes on their romance? According to the Daily Mail, that might just be the case. The pair are reportedly slowing their romance down amid Good Morning America's "internal review" of the situation.

Sources close to the two anchors claim that their relationship may not be strong enough to get through all of this drama. An insider said, "They wouldn't dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision." They added, "Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don't want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have." News first emerged in late November that Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, were allegedly romantically involved. Since then, Good Morning America has taken action.

On Monday, it was reported that Holmes and Robach would remain off the air as ABC conducts a thorough review of their relationship. TMZ obtained a copy of an email that Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, sent to staffers informing them of this update. Godwin acknowledged that "the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News." So, the network has decided that Holmes and Robach will remain off the air pending an "internal review."

"Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," Godwin's email read. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism." Godwin previously told staffers that Robach and Holmes were removed from the third hour of Good Morning America amid the controversy surrounding their relationship. Although, she did stress that they did not violate company policy.

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."