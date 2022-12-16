'GMA' Co-Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Give Show of PDA Amid On-Air Removal

Despite the sticky situation that they've found themselves in at Good Morning America, anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are packing on the PDA. As E! News noted, the pair were seen walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday. Their outing comes as they have been benched from GMA as ABC News conducts an "internal review" into the matter.

The Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach hanging out in the Big Apple. As they held each other close, they walked around the Financial District before heading into the Capital Grille for a meal. They kept things casual for the outing, but the publication did point out that they weren't wearing their respective wedding rings. Robach and Holmes have been off of GMA since Dec. 5. While they appeared on a few broadcasts after the news of their alleged affair was made public, ABC News decided to pull them from the air as they look into the situation further.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, previously told staffers that Robach and Holmes would remain off the air as the network decides its next course of action. Although, she did stress that the two anchors did not violate company policy. Godwin stated, "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

It was later reported that Godwin sent another memo to staffers to inform them that Holmes and Robach would remain off the air as they conduct an "internal review." In an email, Godwin told the ABC News team that she understands that "the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here." As a result, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being." Her message continued, "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."