The Miz & Maryse Mizanin Talk Season 3 of 'Miz & Mrs,' Share Update on WWE Project (Exclusive)

Mike "The Miz" and Maryse Mizanin have their plates full at the moment. In addition to raising two young girls, the couple is in the midst of working on three different projects. But, their most recent endeavor is Season 3 of Miz & Mrs, which premieres on Monday, June 6 on the USA Network. While chatting with PopCulture.com about Miz & Mrs, the pair not only discussed the latest season of their reality show but also teased the other projects that they have on the horizon.

The couple couldn't be more excited by the fact that they've reached three seasons of Miz & Mrs. For the upcoming season, fans will be able to see the couple like never before as they raise their two daughters — Madison and Monroe — and work on projects for the Dancing With the Stars and the WWE. Dancing With the Stars fans will be especially entertained by the newest season, as it will feature a behind-the-scenes look at everything that The Miz went through when he competed in Season 30 of the competition.

"That is the cool part about season three of Miz & Mrs, you get to see the insights of what it's like to be a star on Dancing with the Stars," the WWE star said. "You see the glitz and the glamor you see the finished product of the dance. You don't see the behind-the-scenes of what the stars are going through." For The Miz, his DWTS training included dancing for hours at the studio and coming back home to continue "practicing non-stop." He may be used to competing in front of crowds for the WWE, but it was a different story for the dance competition. Even Maryse noted that she could sense his nerves prior to his performances, which Miz said is something that fans don't typically see when he's in full WWE mode.

"With being in WWE, when we're backstage, you don't see the nerves when I come out. Backstage, I'm usually pretty nervous," The Miz said. "But, when I come out and I hear my music, everything goes away. It all turns into adrenaline, and I'm out there, and I'm in the moment. And that's exactly the way it was with Dancing with the Stars. I thought I was going to puke before I would go out there. And then once I get out on the dance floor and the music hits, it's just... You do what you got to do, to do really well in your dance."

Miz and Maryse may have their hands full with family life and their reality show, but they're also working on several other projects. Back in late 2020, the couple spoke with PopCulture.com and teased that they were working on a secret project with WWE Studios and their production company, MadRoe. While they still can't share too many details about those projects, which will likely be coming sometime in 2023, they did mention that there are multiple ventures on the way.

"We can't go into depth right now, but we're still working on it," Miz said. "We have two projects right now in the works that we're working on and getting it to where it needs to be." Maryse added that there is also a third project, one that's "a little new." She continued, "But the third one ... I love the third one a lot." In the meantime, fans can catch Season 3 of Miz & Mrs, which airs on Monday nights on the USA Network.