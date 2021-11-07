‘Dancing With the Stars’: The Miz Reacts to Losing Elimination Vote to JoJo Siwa

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is not angry about his elimination from Dancing With the Stars, especially because it kept JoJo Siwa in the competition. Mizanin and the Dance Moms alum were surprisingly in the bottom two at the end of the Nov. 1, and the judges unanimously decided to save Siwa and her pro dance partner Jenna Johnson. Mizanin wished Siwa the best of luck and praised her dedication in a fun Nov. 4 Instagram post.

Mizanin, 41, shared a photo of the two stars outside their trailers, with Siwa, 18, wearing a giant WWE belt he gave her as a present. “The SECOND it was announced I was in the bottom two against [Siwa] on [DWTS], I knew I was going home,” Mizanin wrote. “You could see it on my face! But honestly, if I got to choose who to go home against, I would want it to be JoJo.”

The Miz & Mrs. star assured viewers that the Siwa they see on television is the same person she is in real life. “She is energetic, sweet, caring, incredibly positive and has a presence that is fun and infectious to be around,” he wrote. “She has incredible dedication and is one of the hardest workers and so dedicated in everything she does.”

He went on to praise her for having a “freakin’ empire” at 18 when he was only sitting in his room “staring at a Limp Bizkit poster on the wall” when he was her age. “Regardless of the outcome this season, she is a champion, and now she has a [WWE] title to prove it! Good luck,” The Miz wrote.

The classy post earned plenty of love from Mizanin’s fans, as well as a wonderful response from Siwa herself. She thanked him for the belt and called him the “best and a brother for life,” adding, “I literally stare at it all day long. I love ya!!!! You are epic and an AMAZING DANCER FOR REAL.”

Mizanin was paired with pro dancer Witney Carson on DWTS Season 30. After earning a good score during Horror Night, they took a step back with their Foxtrot to Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga,” earning a 32/40. Surprisingly, even though Siwa and Johnson got the best score of the night, a 39/40, they joined Mizanin and Carson in the bottom two. The judges all decided to save Siwa and Johnson, who move on to Monday’s Janet Jackson tribute night. DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.