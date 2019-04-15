How Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Met

Tiger Woods has had some serious ups and downs over the past few years, from his career and his love life to his 2021 car crash, but the golf legend has had girlfriend Erica Herman by his side throughout it all. The athlete, 46, has been dating Herman for about four years now, first turning heads with their relationship when she was spotted sporting a “player spouse” credential around her neck in 2017, despite the two not being married

According to GOLF, Herman and Woods first began dating in 2017 after meeting at one of the athlete’s The Woods restaurant in Florida, which Herman reportedly ran. The pair were first seen together as a couple at the Presidents Cup in 2017, and she has made appearances to cheer on his beau at the Tour Championship last September and the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have kept their relationship pretty private, with Woods keeping photos of them as a couple off his social media for the most part. The athlete has been more interested in keeping his personal life out of the spotlight over the past few years, having been through a lengthy and dramatic divorce with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that made tabloid headlines until it was finalized in 2010. The Swedish model and athlete still share their two children, and Nordegren accompanied both the kids and Herman watching Woods play a tournament in July 2018.

Following his split from Nordegren after six years of marriage, Woods was also romantically linked to Kristin Smith and Lindsey Vonn. Herman has been by Woods’ side for many of his major career moments as of late, including when he earned his 15th major title at the 2019 Masters. In May 2019, she also accompanied Woods to the White House, where he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump.

After about four years of dating, a source told PEOPLE that Woods and Herman are living together at the mansion Woods owns in Jupiter, Florida. “They live together at his house now,” the insider said. They continued that both. of Woods’ two kids are encouraging of the relationship. “The kids like her,” the source said, noting that Herman has a friendly relationship with Nordegren as well.