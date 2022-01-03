Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It’s not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a “Straight Outta Ice Bath” sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.

This comes just weeks after Woods returned to the golf course after suffering serious injuries from an accident nearly one year ago. He played in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, and the duo finished in second place. In an interview with Golf Digest back in November, Woods revealed the advice he gave to his sold while playing golf.

“I went to golf tournaments to watch him play, and I’m looking at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, ‘How the hell are you shooting such high scores? I gotta go check this out,’” he told Koyack. “So I’d watch him play and he’s going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself. I said, ‘Son, I don’t care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you’re 100 percent committed to the next shot. That’s all that matters.’”

In that same interview, Woods talked about the accident and the possibility of losing his leg. “There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,” Woods revealed. “Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything.”

Woods made his return at the PNC Championship, but there is no telling when he’ll be back for good. “It’s going to be a while,” Woods said in December, per The Guardian. “I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now and it’s flat. I don’t have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet and it’s going to take time. I’m a long way from playing tournament golf.”