Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Postponing Wedding

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino are taking a step back from their impending nuptials. Sources tell TMZ that the Euphoria star, 27, was set to tie the knot with her longtime beau this May, but the wedding has been put on hold. The reason is reportedly because of their busy schedules, which would make sense, as Sweeney is currently filming the long-awaited third season of Euphoria and has a number of other projects in the works.

Sweeney and Davino, a businessman, were initially rumored to be an item back in 2018. The duo got engaged in 2022 and remained strong even in the midst of rumors that Sweeney had an affair with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell. It seems like she and Davino are in no rush to walk down the aisle and will probably wait until things settle down with their careers, no matter how long that takes. News of the postponement come just over a year after Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight she was “so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” in regards to wedding planning.

On top of acting, Sweeney and Davino are also producing partners for her Fifty-Fifty Films production company, and it seems like they’ve gotten too caught up in it all. “I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with,” Sweeney said about working alongside Davino. “It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

Aside from Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is being eyed for A24’s Edgar Allen Poe adaptation. She’s also playing boxing champion Christy Martin in a new biopic. It’s not so surprising that the wedding is being put on hold, and it’s likely something that the two anticipated. One can only hope that they don’t have to postpone it for too long, but the wait will surely be worth it for them. At the very least, their busy work schedules should keep them occupied and them working together should make it a little bit more bearable. Plus, they have plenty of years ahead to spend together. Waiting a little bit longer to make it official shouldn’t be too bad, as long as there aren’t any other rumored affairs on future film sets.