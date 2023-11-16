Glen Powell Addresses 'Alleged Affair' With Co-Star Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell addresses the speculation surrounding himself and Sydney Sweeney. There have been rumors about the alleged affair between the Anyone But You costars in recent months while they were shooting their romantic comedy in Australia. The Top Gun: Maverick actor is now speaking out about the "alleged affair."

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell told Men's Health in a Nov. 14 article. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now." Sweeney previously admitted that given the genre of their movie and her own engagement to Jonathan Davino, there was a lot of gossip about them.

"It's a rom-com," she told Variety in August. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much." Ultimately, their shared sense of drive cemented their friendship. "He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker," the Euphoria star continued. "We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'"

It was speculated that the two were intimately involved, following shots with his costar Sydney Sweeney from Australia shoot and one notable appearance at CinemaCon in April, where he looked ecstatic and, many thought, very much in love.

Aside from these photos, news about Powell's split from Gigi Paris was released; the Daily Mail alleged that Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were in a tense situation; Davino, even though he was "photographed carrying a bag and a dog bed out of their shared L. A. home," is still engaged to Sweeney. And Paris posted an Instagram caption, "know your worth & onto the next," after apparently unfollowing Powell and Sweeney.

Despite this, Powell continues to look for his ideal partner now that he is back on the dating scene. "I think that's the thing that has been on my mind the most recently," Glen said to Men's Health. "When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with."

According to the 35-year-old, "Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with." Anyone But You is scheduled for release on Dec. 22.