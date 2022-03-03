Sydney Sweeney’s Engagement Confirmed After Ring Photo Speculation

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, and restauranteur Jonathan Davino are engaged. PEOPLE confirmed the news after photos of Sweeney wearing an engagement ring surfaced. Sweeney, 24, and Davino, 37, have been linked for four years, but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Sweeney has not commented on her engagement on Instagram yet.

In photos E! News published Tuesday, Sweeney was seen talking with a friend in Los Angeles while wearing the ring on her left ring finger. Sweeney has not commented on the rumors. Her most recent Instagram post showed off her new hairstyle for the film National Anthem. The photo was simply captioned “Penny Jo,” the name of the character she plays in the movie.

Sweeney has over 10 million followers on Instagram, where she almost exclusively posts about her work. She has kept her relationship with Davino almost completely out of the public eye, and photos of the two have been rare. He was seen with Sweeney in October 2018, when they attended an InStyle and Kate Spade dinner together. In November 2020, they were seen kissing during a vacation in Hawaii.

Davino’s family owns the restaurant chain Pompei and is based in Chicago. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Sweeney said one of the two places she could see herself living far outside Hollywood was the Windy City. When asked who she knew there, Sweeney only said “a friend.” She was then asked if she met this friend on an app but said no. She then refused to answer any questions about her boyfriend. The other place she wanted to move to was Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where she vacationed with “a friend” before the interview.

Sweeney has been busy in Hollywood since 2009, but it wasn’t until she was cast as Even Spencer in The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018 that she scored a breakout part. In 2019, she joined the main cast of Euphoria, Sam Levinson’s controversial drama about high school teenagers. She also starred in HBO’s The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher and was seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a member of the Manson Family.

Euphoria has drawn plenty of criticism for its presentation of teens involved in drugs, sex, and violence. “You can’t make everyone happy – number one,” Sweeney told PopCulture.com in response to the criticism last year. “Two, I think that every character – yes, it’s all in one school; it’s one town and there may be a lot, but that character and that storyline, it happens somewhere in the world and we just happen to put all of them in one storyline altogether. So I think every character, for instance, everything’s relatable to someone out there.”