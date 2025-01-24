Sydney Sweeney Eyed for A24’s Upcoming Edgar Allen Poe Adaptation

Sydney Sweeney is returning to horror. After first stepping into the genre in 2024’s Immaculate, the Euphoria star is currently in talks to star in A24’s upcoming adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death, Deadline reported.

The upcoming film is described as “a wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take” on Poe’s short story, which was originally published in 1842. The story centers around Prince Prospero and his attempt to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death, by hiding in his abbey, where he hosts an extravagant masquerade ball.

The Masque of the Red Death has been adapted for the screen numerous times over the years, most notably in director Roger Corman’s 1964 movie, which starred Vincent Price as Prospero. Corman also produced a 1989 remake film starring Adrian Paul as Prince Prospero. More recently, aspects of the story were adapted by Mike Flanagan in his Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, which drew inspiration from the body of Poe’s works, including Poe’s narrative poem “The Raven” and his stories including “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “The Purloined Letter,” and “he Mystery of Marie Rogêt,” among numerous others.

Details A24’s upcoming adaptation, including plot details, are being kept under wraps. The film is set to begin production later this year and will be written and directed by Charlie Polinger. Polinger will also executive produce alongside Lucy McKendrick. A release date for the film hasn’t yet been announced.

The movie will mark the latest horror credit for Sweeney, who last year led director Michael Mohan’s horror film Immaculate. Written by Andrew Lobel, the film starred the actress as Sister Cecilia, a young novice nun who joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside, only to realize her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors. The film garnered several award nominations and grossed $35.3 million worldwide.

Outside of Immaculate, Sweeney is best known for her starring role as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria. Her other credits include Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, The White Lotus, Reality, and Madame Web. She most recently starred in the romantic comedy Anyone but You alongside Glen Powell, and is currently filming the Lionsgate adaptation of the novel The Housemaid.