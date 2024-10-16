Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable on Set as Boxing Champion Christy Martin

Sydney Sweeney has undergone some big physical changes for her next movie role. The Euphoria star will be portraying real-life boxing champion Christy Martin in a new biopic, and the actress looks practically unrecognizable in some recent on-set photos.

In the images, shared by E! News, Sweeney is sporting a blue bandana around a new brunette hairdo, having traded in her blonde locks. She’s also donning an old T-shirt with some sweatpants, a baggy hoodie, and some beat-up Reebok sneakers.

Sweeney has had a big year so far, starting off with Anyone But You, a rom-com she co-starred in with Glen Powell, which is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Next up came Madame Web, an unfortunately maligned Marvel movie that spins out from the Spider-Man franchise.

Possibly Sweeney’s biggest swing of the year came in the spring horror flick Immaculate. In the film, she stars as young nun “who is invited to reside at a picturesque Italian convent, but slowly realizes the terrifying secrets it harbors.”

Most recently, Sweeney appeared in Eden, a survival thriller film directed by Ron Howard that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl. It follows the true story of a few European settlers coming to Floreana Island in the late 1920s. At this time, it is unclear when or if Eden and the new Christy Martin biopic will hit theaters.