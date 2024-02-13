Why Justin Bieber Was Missing From Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans looking to see Justin Bieber hit the stage with Usher during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show were disappointed. While several musical acts were featured throughout the 15-minute performance – including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris – Bieber was noticeably absent, despite being in the stands with his wife, Hailey. In the days leading up to the performances, multiple media outlets reported that Usher requested Bieber to take part in the highly anticipated show, the decision for Bieber not to join was reportedly a last-minute one. Bieber hasn't commented on the matter.

The two have a long history together, with Usher serving as a mentor to the "Baby" singer. In 2010, Bieber asked Usher to collaborate on his song "Somebody to Love." He considers Usher to be a "big brother" figure to him.

Had Bieber hit the stage, it would've been his second performance of 2024. He recently performed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following the NHL All-Star player draft on February 1.

Despite not joining, the remain close friends. In 2022, Usher spoke with Extra TV about Bieber's battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand. I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey," the "U Got It Bad" singer said at the time. "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend. Whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

10 years ago, Usher told The Hollywood Reporter that his relationship with Bieber changed from mentor to friend as Bieber aged. "He's making his own decisions and it's important to show support. I can say I'm not happy with all the choices my friend has made, but I'm supportive of him," he said. "I try my hardest to give as muc'h positive reinforcement as I can. I'll punch him in the f—king chest when I need to, and give him a hug and kiss when I need to. It's more than just mentoring. I love the kid."