Justin and Hailey Bieber Reportedly Suffering Major Marriage Issues

Is there a breakup on the horizon for Justin and Hailey Bieber? A source has told In Touch that the 27-year-old Hailey and the 29-year-old "Stay" singer are reaching their breaking point in their five-year relationship.

"Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing," shared the source. "There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again." From old love disputes to disagreements about when to have children, the source added, "they've had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they've lasted this long."

In September 2018, the two married after a three-month romance, having also dated briefly at the end of 2015. The source said the couple didn't really know what they were getting into, but Hailey has matured more than Justin at this point in their relationship. "Hailey's grown into a strong individual," the insider revealed. "As a model, she's learned how to deal with stress, whereas Justin has been babied his whole life. Hailey sees him as an immature kid at times."

The couple faced further challenges in 2022 after she suffered a ministroke and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The illnesses put a strain on both of them. "Justin's always relied on Hailey to bolster him up whenever he needed it, which was most of the time, and she couldn't do that because she had to look after herself. It made her realize how one-sided their relationship was," the source explained.

One of Justin's issues is his raucous past. Video footage caught him urinating into a mop bucket in an NYC restaurant in 2013; after allegedly throwing eggs at his neighbor in Calabasas, California, in 2014, he was charged with misdemeanor vandalism (he was later ordered to attend anger management classes and pay $80,000 in restitution). While in Spain in 2016, he punched an overeager fan.

"Justin's sorry for some of the shocking things he's done," says the source. "He blames it on attaining fame at such a young age. Plus, he was surrounded by a lot of 'yes' people. Still, the image of him as an egg-throwing brat has stuck, which is frustrating."

Additionally, he has earned the reputation of being an avid lover. "He had a lot of flings when he was younger and was the love-'em-and-leave-'em type," said the insider, explaining that he had an entourage "handle" the women.

"Hailey doesn't like to be reminded of this," the source added, noting that the two have fought over other women in the past. "It's a touchy subject that sometimes rears its ugly head during arguments."

Another point of contention has been his eight-year, on-and-off relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "It bugs Hailey that Selena got there first, and that Justin went back to Selena when they initially broke up," the source said." For a long time, Hailey thought she was second choice."

According to rumors, Hailey already wants out of the relationship, and she was reportedly involved in an emotional affair last spring with one of Justin's friends. "She swears it's not romantic, but straddles the line of what's appropriate in a marriage," an insider said at the time.

The source reports that Justin is also getting anxious about having kids. He said he wanted to be a father as long ago as 2019. "He wants to be a young dad. But Hailey isn't sure Justin has the maturity to deal with parenthood just yet and she doesn't want to be left doing all the work because he's too immature."

Divorce talks between Justin and Hailey could get complicated because the source said they have no prenuptial agreement. While she is worth an estimated $20 million, Justin is worth $300 million. In the event that they decide to divide their assets, they might have some bitter arguments.

"Even if they split amicably, all the best intentions could fall away when they start talking about money and who gets what," the source said. Hailey will do her best to avoid that fate. "She really doesn't want to throw in the towel on her marriage," the insider said. "She's not a quitter and she's willing to put in the effort." Friends are hoping Justin can sort things out before the situation gets worse. According to the source, "he can't imagine his life without Hailey.".