Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Pulled Over by Police

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were pulled over by a traffic cop on Tuesday and the whole thing was caught on camera by photographers for TMZ. Jenner was driving with Bieber in the passenger seat when a police officer pulled them over in Beverly Hills, California. Jenner was reportedly issued a ticket for running a stop sign.

Jenner and Bieber were together in Jenner's Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet on Tuesday when they ran afoul of the law. They were reportedly running errands in the middle of the day when Jenner breezed through a stop sign in front of a police officer. The cop cited Jenner for running a stop sign and sent her on her way with no further consequence. The two young women seemed to take the slap on the wrist in stride, laughing and smiling at the officer throughout the interaction.

kendall and hailey 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/XlOFoNUFEa — kendall jenner photos (@ohkendallph) January 10, 2024

As the story made the rounds on social media, commenters cracked plenty of jokes about how easily the two models could afford the ticket. A traffic violation like this one wont' break the bank for Jenner, who currently has an estimated net worth of $60 million. Even an increase to insurance premium will probably go unnoticed as the 28-year-old sees a huge income from her reality TV appearances and her work in the fashion industry.

While Bieber wasn't the one who got a traffic citation, she is in a similar boat. The 27-year-old has an estimated net worth of $20 million thanks to her work as a model and occasionally as an actress, TV host or reality personality. She has the added benefit of leaning on her husband, Justin Bieber who has an estimated net worth of $300 million at the time of this writing.

Jenner and Bieber have actually been pulled over together before – according to a report by Page Six, they were actually stopped in Santa Monica in 2014 while shopping for a Christmas tree. Jenner – 19 at the time – was ticketed for driving without her headlights on after dark. Perhaps the two friends were laughing this week because the same thing happened to them nearly a decade later.

Jenner and Bieber have not done much work together in their careers so far, but their friendship is pretty famous considering that it mostly happens off-stage. The two just took a trip to Barbados for New Year's Eve, along with Justin and other friends. They posted about the tropical getaway on Instagram, drawing a lot of interest from fans, but so far Bieber has not appeared on any Kardashian family TV shows.