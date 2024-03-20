Major Update on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Divorce Case

Six months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, there is a new major update in the case. Entertainment Tonight reports that the former couple are "reactivating" their divorce proceedings. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Jonas and Turner returned to their case on March 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida, per an official request from Sophie's lawyers.

It was back in the fall of 2023 that Turner and Jonas annoucned they had split up, with Joe filing for divorce on Sept. 5. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the now-former couple wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram on September 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." Turner and Jonas first began dating in 2016, later getting engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 and share two children.

Since the split, things have been a bit of a roller coaster for Turner and Jonas. At one point, Turner claimed that Jonas "wrongfully retained" their two children and was keeping them from her. In response, one of Jonas' representatives spoke out, refuting the allegations and explaining, "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother."

"Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the statement added. "Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views."

Ultimately, Jonas and Turner were able to come to an agreement, and after spending a few days in mediation they came to "an amicable resolution on all issues between them," per legal documents viewed by In Touch. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair later said in a joint statement. "We look forward to being great coparents."