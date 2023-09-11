Joe Jonas Addresses Drama Around His Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas took time out of his latest on-stage appearance to address some details of his divorce from Sophie Turner with the crowd. The Jonas Brothers were performing at Dodger Stadium on Friday, and Joe Jonas took a few moments to speak with the audience.

"It's been a crazy week," Jonas can be heard saying to the crowd in one of the many clips shared online. "I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family."

“It’s been a tough week,” Joe Jonas says at the Jonas Brothers’ Dodger Stadium Show. “I just wanna say, look: if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/6BW4ugrQ5N — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) September 10, 2023

Jonas then goes on to play the 2019 song "Hesitate," written for Turner and performed by the three brothers. "Don't you ever say goodbye / Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine," some of the lyrics read. "Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I promise we'll figure this out."

Jonas detailed more of the song's background in the 2020 Amazon Prime concert documentary titled Happiness Continues. "'Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," Jonas says in the doc. "For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

The pop star filed for divorce only days before his on-stage comments, asking for "shared parental responsibility" and requesting a "parenting plan" be established for the kids. Jonas also asked that the couple's prenuptial agreement that they established in 2019, shortly before their surprise nuptials in Vegas and their larger event in France a few months later.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the couple said in a joint statement after the filing.

Jonas has taken a lot of flak from fans of Turner and onlookers online due to allegations he and his PR team were running a smear campaign against Turner in the headlines. They also dug back to check into Jonas' past relationships.