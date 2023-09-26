Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Temporary Agreement Over Kids

Turner has returned to the U.S. to be with her children, and she will have custody of them as her lawsuit moves forward - but she is not allowed to take them back to England yet.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have come to a temporary custody agreement for their children as their divorce heats up. The two abruptly began a divorce this month while their daughters traveling on tour with the Jonas Brothers band and Turner was working at the family's home in the U.K. Turner accused Jonas of keeping her children from her in a lawsuit last week, but on Monday the two filed an interim consent order showing they had reached an agreement.

Turner filed a lawsuit in New York City last week saying that Jonas was keeping her children – one and three years old – from her in spite of a previous agreement for them to return home to the U.K. when Turner's current acting job was finished. According to a report by USA Today, the estranged couple filed a consent order in NYC on Monday, agreeing that, for now, the children will not leave the New York City area. Specifically, that includes the "jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court" – or, all five boroughs of New York City, the counties north of the city up to Westchester and Long Island.

That means the children will not be traveling with Jonas on his tour any longer. His reunited boy band is scheduled to perform throughout the southeast throughout the rest of this week, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia. A pretrial conference on Turner's lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3. Game of Thrones star Turner will be staying with her children somewhere in the New York area until then.

Turner's lawsuit shed a lot of new light on Jonas' seemingly abrupt divorce filing. It said that the couple had agreed to permanently relocate to England back in December of 2022, and that they had moved there full-time in April of 2023. Turner had booked a job shooting the TV drama Joan for this fall while Jonas' band had begun plotting this reunion tour. They decided that the children should go with Jonas at the start of the tour since he would be free to spend time with them during the day and only be performing at night. When Turner's shoot was finished, they were supposed to return home to her. In the meantime, Jonas filed for divorce without informing Turner, she says, and then refused to let their daughters come home with her.

Jonas disputed this version of events in a public statement released after Turner's lawsuit hit the press. However, some critics have come down on Jonas for using the publicity of the tour to play up the appearance that he is the primary caregiver while not disputing the rumors that he filed for divorce because Turner parties too much. Sources close to Turner told In Touch Weekly that she has noticed this trend as well, and is not happy. They said that Turner intends to share her full side of the story with the public later on and set the record straight.

For now, the family has more immediate concerns. A pretrial conference is scheduled for next Tuesday, and the divorce is moving forward as well. The separation may go quickly thanks to their prenuptial agreement, but it could also drag on if the fate of the children is at stake.