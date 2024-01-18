Joe Jonas Gets Huge Legal Win Against Sophie Turner Amid Custody Case

Actress Sophie Turner officially dropped her "wrongful retention" charge against her estranged husband Joe Jonas now that the two have reached a long-term custody arrangement for their daughters. Turner sued Jonas back in September for withholding their daughters' passports and refusing to let them return home to England with her. The lawsuit remained open until Wednesday, when a U.S. judge officially approved a motion to dismiss the filing, according to a report by PEOPLE.

It has been a whirlwind separation for Jonas and Turner over the last few months, and their daughters 3-year-old Willa and 18-month-old Delphine were caught up in it as well. The couple moved to the U.K. in April and Turner secured a TV role over the summer, but Jonas returned to the U.S. to tour with his brothers and their band. Since the two jobs overlapped, they agreed that their daughters would accompany Jonas on tour until Turner finished her job and could come retrieve them. However, the two had a major fight in late August and Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5. Turner sued Jonas for "wrongful retention" on Sept. 21.

Turner flew to the U.S. to try and retrieve her children and she reached a temporary custody agreement with Jonas at the time. They attended mediation and reached a more long-term custody arrangement. Now, the two reportedly have a more permanent parenting agreement approved by a judge in the U.K. on Jan. 11. With that in mind, they were able to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Wednesday's court documents show that Turner's lawsuit was dismissed "with prejudice, and without any attorneys' fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party." The current plan is for Willa and Delphine to spend equal time in the U.K. with their mother and in the U.S. with Jonas. It's unclear how that time is split and how long this arrangement will last. Jonas and Turner released a joint statement after reaching this agreement in October.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," they said. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Many details about Jonas and Turner's split remain unclear or unconfirmed, though rumors about the particulars have gone viral on social media. The Jonas Brothers will resume their world tour in late February in southeast Asia. Turner's new crime drama Joan premieres later this year in the U.K. The actress has no other upcoming projects listed on her IMDb profile.