Tour Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $15 Million Miami Home They Just Sold Amid Divorce
Jonas and Turner just sold one of their homes, giving fans a chance to take a virtual tour.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just sold their home in Miami, Florida as part of their ongoing divorce, and the real estate listing gives fans a chance to peek inside and see how they lived. Jonas and Turner originally paid $11 million for the home back in 2021, but they sold it for $15 million, turning a nice profit. Photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a chance to see how they pulled that sale off.
Jonas and Turner reportedly hired interior designer Sarah Ivory to overhaul the house in preparation for the sale. It is a waterfront property in Florida, and according to real estate agent David Pullman: "The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit."
The house has a total of 10,414 square-feet of living space, including six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a staff entrance, a spa and a game room. Outside, it also features a private dock with access to the bay and the ocean, an outdoor kitchen, a pool and a jacuzzi. All of this is in a guard-gated community called Bay Point.
Turner is back to living in the U.K. full time while Jonas stays in the U.S. The two are living an ocean apart and splitting custody of their two children as they move forward with their divorce. Here's a look at how they lived in Miami.
Exterior
The massive house cuts an impressive silhouette from the outside, though you'd need to get past a guarded gate to see it from the street, or else take a boat. The house has a "discrete staff entrance" for the service workers required for upkeep.
Spacious
The house is large and wide open in many places, including a living space with a two-story-tall ceiling and terraces on the second floor. This makes it perfect for hosting parties, and some of the features definitely reflect that – including the two-sided bar for serving drinks indoors and outdoors at the same time.
Private
At the same time, there are more secluded parts of the house that can remain more private for the family – or, at least, host smaller parties.
Billiards Room
There is also a room designated as the "billiards room" with a pool table and a great stone fireplace.
Dining Room
The dining room highlights the eclectic aesthetic of the house and the endless possibility for an oceanside mansion.
Indoor Kitchen
Inside, there is a fully-equipped chef's kitchen with all the appliances and amenities needed to create world class meals. There is another kitchen outside for the times of year when it's hard to pull yourself away from the Florida weather.
Bathroom
The bathroom features a luxurious tub with a bold view, with windows facing the dock that can be opened to gaze at the ocean.
Pool & Terrace
The swimming pool also overlooks the water, and is surrounded with a stone patio fit for a party or a family outing. You can also sit a bit higher and look out over the action from the terrace, furnished here with bright blue wicker.
Dock
Finally, one of the most incredible features of this house is a 94-foot private dock with access to the ocean. For anyone who enjoys spending time on the water, this is likely a dream come true.