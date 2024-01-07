Tour Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $15 Million Miami Home They Just Sold Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just sold their home in Miami, Florida as part of their ongoing divorce, and the real estate listing gives fans a chance to peek inside and see how they lived. Jonas and Turner originally paid $11 million for the home back in 2021, but they sold it for $15 million, turning a nice profit. Photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a chance to see how they pulled that sale off.

Jonas and Turner reportedly hired interior designer Sarah Ivory to overhaul the house in preparation for the sale. It is a waterfront property in Florida, and according to real estate agent David Pullman: "The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit."

The house has a total of 10,414 square-feet of living space, including six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a staff entrance, a spa and a game room. Outside, it also features a private dock with access to the bay and the ocean, an outdoor kitchen, a pool and a jacuzzi. All of this is in a guard-gated community called Bay Point.

Turner is back to living in the U.K. full time while Jonas stays in the U.S. The two are living an ocean apart and splitting custody of their two children as they move forward with their divorce. Here's a look at how they lived in Miami.