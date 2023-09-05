Joe Jonas Reportedly Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Divorce is on the horizon for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Today.com has reported that Jonas has filed legal documents to end his marriage, as well as asking for joint custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old Ella. The outlet reports that sources with direct knowledge say Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement. PEOPLE also confirmed, according to documents, that the singer, 34, filed on Tuesday in Miami for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27. As stated in the filing, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." TMZ claims "a source with direct knowledge" told them the reason Jonas filed for divorce: "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles." Furthermore, the outlet alleges that during the past three months, Jonas has had the responsibility of caring for the children almost entirely, despite the Jonas Brothers touring the U.S. When it comes to hashing out a custody arrangement, it's likely that he will ask for much more than 50% physical custody when the time comes around, and they say their sources believe that will also be the case.

There have been rumors about a possible divorce between Jonas and Turner since Sunday when TMZ first reported the news. The outlet heard from sources that Jonas was frustrated with Turner for leaving him in charge of their two children despite the fact that he was on tour with his band at the time. The insider then told Entertainment Tonight that he and his wife have been spending a lot of time apart due to the tour, while another insider told People that Jonas even hired a divorce lawyer. Although Jonas and Turner have not directly commented on these reports, many fans noted that Turner has been missing out on many of the band's shows and has not been traveling with them. She was at the tour's opening performance in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12, however, she did not attend other shows later on. Jonas performed without his wedding ring at least twice during the tour.

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner https://t.co/whK6mFQ0q7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 5, 2023

On Sunday, Jonas wore his wedding ring on stage during a performance, which many fans believed to be an unspoken denial of the reports. The Jonas Brothers were performing in Austin, Texas, and fans captured various photos of Joe Jonas' ring-wearing left hand. Moreover, on Monday morning, Jonas posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which the wedding ring was visible. Turner, who starred in HBO's Game of Thrones, began dating Jonas in 2016. In 2017, they got engaged and then had a Las Vegas wedding in 2019. They have two daughters, Willa, in 2020 and a second daughter in 2022. This is the first marriage for both.