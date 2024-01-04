Joe Jonas Boards Private Jet With Model Amid Sophie Turner Split

Jonas was seen boarding the same private jet as model Stormi Bree, but it's not clear if they were truly traveling together.

Joe Jonas was spotted with model Stormi Bree on Wednesday, leading some to believe he is dating again in the midst of his divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Jonas and Bree were seen walking together and boarding the same private jet according to a report by TMZ, though another report by Page Six notes that it's unclear if the two were traveling together. With Turner already moving on, speculation about Jonas' love life is running wild.

Jonas celebrated New Year's Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and returned home on Wednesday. He was seen in the airport with Bree – whose real name is Stormi Henley and is a former Miss Teen USA winner – though photos make it hard to tell if the two were truly together. They walked near each other and boarded the same private jet, but it's hard to tell if they were even speaking. It's also worth noting that they do not follow each other on Instagram. All in all, the theory that something is going on between them is purely speculative.

Bree, 33, is closer in age to Jonas, 34 than Turner, 27. Bree won the Miss Teen USA in 2009 and made a few appearances afterward on behalf of the Miss Universe Organization. She has also done some work as an actress – most notably in one episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – and has pursued a career in music. She has one daughter, Gravity, born in 2017 with her former partner Lucky Blue Smith.

Jonas and Turner married in 2019 after about three years together, and they have two daughters – one born in July of 2020 and another in July of 2022. Jonas filed for divorce in September of 2023, and the split has been the source of a lot of speculation. Jonas and Turner had moved their family to England earlier in that year, but soon afterward Jonas planned a tour with his band back in the U.S. Because Turner had already booked a job in England at the time, they agreed to send the children on tour with Jonas for a few weeks while Turner finished the shoot.

It was in the midst of this time apart that Jonas filed for divorce, leading to all kinds of issues with custody complicated by international laws. Turner sued Jonas for the "immediate return" of their children, but in October they reached a custody agreement through mediation. Their daughters will spend equal time in the U.S. with Jonas and in the U.K. with Turner.

With the dust settling, Turner reportedly struck up a new relationship with English aristocrat Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson. Her divorce from Jonas is still ongoing. So far, Jonas and Bree have not commented publicly on rumors that they may be dating.