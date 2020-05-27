Sophia Bush Spotted out With New Boyfriend Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush appears to have love while in quarantine. The One Tree Hill actress was spotted out in Malibu holding hands with Grant Hughes, who is the founder of a health company.

Outside of this sighting, not much else is known of the two’s relationship. Bush’s last notable fling was back in 2015 with her Chicago P.D. costar, Jesse Lee Soffer. The two began dating in 2014 before going their separate ways the following June. Prior to that, she was with Google program manager, Dan Fredinburg, for 10 months, and Austin Nichols on-and-off for a few years. Perhaps her most recognizable love affair was in the early going when her and One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray tied the knot in 2005 after getting engaged the year prior. The couple ended up getting divorced in 2006.

Bush spoke in-depth about her time with Murray when appearing on Dax Sheppard’s Armchair Expert podcast in 2018. She told him how the producers of One Tree Hill exploited their breakup. “They made practice of taking advantage of people’s personal lives,” said Bush, who noted that her and Murray weren’t the only people to be impacted on the set. She added that “everyone’s been 21 and stupid” when explaining the decision to not only get together but rush into things. While still filming the series, she said things were tough, “There was no space to self-reflect.”

Her newest love interest falls in line with Bush’s beliefs, as she has been a major advocate amid the coronavirus pandemic, so finding her way to someone in the medical industry isn’t a surprise. While the two were seen together, Bush was sporting a face mask that read, “Support healthcare workers.” More recently, the actress was seen wearing another mask in public while grocery shopping, this was reading, “This was preventable.”

Bush has been vocal about the pandemic beyond wearing bold facial coverings. On her Instagram, she posted an image of the New York Times front page that reported the U.S. was nearing 100,000 deaths. Her caption saw her call the cruelty “horrific” after sharing her frustration about science not being taken seriously and the mindset taken on that “tens of thousands of preventable deaths is no big deal.” On Tuesday, she continued to be an advocate, this time hosting an Instagram Live with former Ohio governor, John Kasich in a discussion about climate change.