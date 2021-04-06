Sofia Richie Reportedly Dating Someone New Almost a Year After Scott Disick Split

✖

Sofia Richie may have a new man in her life! The 22-year-old model, who dated Scott Disick for three years before splitting in June 2020, is dating Elliot Grainge, a music executive, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday, and things are going quite well so far. "Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun," an insider close to the daughter of Lionel Richie told the publication.

"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," the source added of Riche's 26-year-old brother. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes." The two haven't confirmed any relationship yet, but posed together in a cute photo on Instagram Richie simply captioned with a sunflower emoji on March 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

Disick, meanwhile, has been dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The Flip It Like Disick star, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — shared last month on KUWTK that his relationship with Richie came to an end when he felt forced to choose between the mother of his children and his girlfriend.

"I think we kind of saw some things in each other that wasn't us being on the same page, I guess," he explained on the show. "I totally realized I am not your average single guy — I do have three children; I have an extremely close relationship with my kids' mom, and it's some baggage. It's designer baggage, but it's still there." While Disick said he tried to make Richie "more of a priority," he felt like she "started wanting to push Kourtney out."

"I said, that's the most important thing to me, my kids and my family and the only family I have. She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,' and then she literally said, with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney,'" he claimed. In the end, the E! reality star said he wasn't willing to end his close relationship with Kardashian, calling his romance with Richie "impossible" to continue. "I need to be with somebody I trust with all my heart. I trust Kourtney with my life. If you can't trust somebody, you can't have anything," he added.