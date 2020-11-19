Scott Disick's Beach Outing With Lisa Rinna's 19-Year-Old Daughter Amelia Hamlin Catches Fans' Attention

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick is reportedly dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The two were photographed together at a beach, with the 37-year-old Disick's arm around Hamlin's shoulder. The photos shocked social media users, who could not avoid noticing the 18-year age gap between the two stars.

Hamlin and Disick were seen at the beach Monday in Santa Barbara, California, and photos of their outing surfaced on TMZ. The two were also seen hanging out together at Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween party. "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment," a source later told Us Weekly. "He's dating around and having fun."

Sources close to Hamlin's parents said they hope her relationship with Disick is "just a phase," reports E! News. "Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the source said, referring to Hamlin's previous boyfriend. "He was like family, but they understand." Another source said Rinna's RHOBH co-stars' "eyebrows are definitely raised." An eyewitness told E! News Disick "pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her" during their beach outing. "Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing. They enjoyed the afternoon and sat upon a balcony enjoying the view," the eyewitness said.