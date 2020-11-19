Scott Disick's Beach Outing With Lisa Rinna's 19-Year-Old Daughter Amelia Hamlin Catches Fans' Attention
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick is reportedly dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. The two were photographed together at a beach, with the 37-year-old Disick's arm around Hamlin's shoulder. The photos shocked social media users, who could not avoid noticing the 18-year age gap between the two stars.
Hamlin and Disick were seen at the beach Monday in Santa Barbara, California, and photos of their outing surfaced on TMZ. The two were also seen hanging out together at Kendall Jenner's controversial Halloween party. "Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment," a source later told Us Weekly. "He's dating around and having fun."
Sources close to Hamlin's parents said they hope her relationship with Disick is "just a phase," reports E! News. "Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," the source said, referring to Hamlin's previous boyfriend. "He was like family, but they understand." Another source said Rinna's RHOBH co-stars' "eyebrows are definitely raised." An eyewitness told E! News Disick "pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her" during their beach outing. "Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing. They enjoyed the afternoon and sat upon a balcony enjoying the view," the eyewitness said.
Scott Disick consistently dating women younger than 20 is SICKENING— ColdGirlWinter (@shaheenc25) November 17, 2020
Another E! News source echoed what Us Weekly's said, that Disick is just "having a good time" with Hamlin. "He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious," the source said. "He's having fun with it."
Scott disick be like oh covid’s 19? 🧐— cory buy furniture from me (@_averagemeat) November 18, 2020
The new rumored relationship comes after Disick recently ended a long-term relationship with another young daughter of a Hollywood superstar. He dated Sofia Richie, the 22-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie, for three years. They split for good in August after briefly reuniting over the summer.
So I read this: Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, dating called 'weird' and 'sickening' because of age difference.- I don’t think it’s necessarily the difference in age it’s that she is 19 what a scumbag. As a father of 2 girls no way no how on that one.— Demon Plumber (@DemonPlumber) November 19, 2020
Disick also sparked rumors that he was reuniting with Kourtney Kardashian after the two shared flirty messages on social media and attended Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party together. The former couple are parents to three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. They broke up in 2015 but have remained close friends.
If we’re gonna be outraged by Charles (31) and Diana (18) can we also please be outraged by Scott Disick (37) and Amelia Hamlin (19) as well?— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) November 17, 2020
"What a creepy guy, why doesn't he find someone near his age, there like right out of High School," one person wrote on Facebook. "The last thing that girl needs is his mind games, she's a very fragile young lady," another wrote.
Amelia gray is TOO YOUNG to be dating Scott Disick— Real Housewives Tea (@RHofTea) November 17, 2020
One person wrote on Facebook that Disick is "going [through a] midlife crisis." Another said Disick "needs to grow up."
i wanna know who lets 37 year old scott disick date a 19 year old...amelia hamlin is only a year older than me— abbymacjournalism (@abbymacjournal1) November 17, 2020
"That old man needs to find someone old enough to have something in common with," another person wrote. "Wonder how Scott will react when his daughter dates someone old [enough] to be her father," another wondered aloud.