Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Made Him Choose Between Her and Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick revealed during Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season premiere that Kourtney Kardashian was at the center of why he and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie decided to split this summer, even if he and the mother of his three kids have no intention of getting back together. Disick confessed to Khloé Kardashian in the first episode of the final KUWTK season that the pandemic lockdown forced him and the daughter of Lionel Richie to take a hard look at their relationship issues.

"I think we kind of saw some things in each other that wasn't us being on the same page, I guess," she explained. "I totally realized I am not your average single guy — I do have three children; I have an extremely close relationship with my kids' mom, and it's some baggage. It's designer baggage, but it's still there."

He even talked about Sofia's concerns with their co-parenting relationship with Kourtney. "I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me. It's very true that we do come with a lot of baggage, and it's definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends."

Disick gave Sofia credit for handling the amount he hangs out with his ex but told Khloé later in the episode that she ultimately came to him and revealed she wanted to be the "center of attention" in his life but was the "last" person to get that in their relationship. "I totally understand where she's coming from and she totally deserves to have more attention," he said. "Sofia and I have been together for 3 years and now that we're back together, I want to try and make our relationship work to make her feel like she's the priority and see where that goes."

Even Kris Jenner weighed in on the situation, admitting it would be "hard to handle" for even her to take on Disick's baggage if they were in a relationship. Kim Kardashian agreed, adding, "In Kourtney's shoes, I still think there should be a bit more structure. I love how open they are, but it's as if they're together, but no sexual anything."

Later in the episode, Disick revealed that things with his girlfriend had reached the point of no return. "I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but even doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," he admitted. "I said, that's the most important thing to me, my kids and my family and the only family I have. She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,' and then she literally said, with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

In the end, Disick said he wasn't willing to give up his connection to his family. "It just became like an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with," he explained. I need to be with somebody I trust with all my heart. I trust Kourtney with my life. If you can't trust somebody, you can't have anything." Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursdays on E!.