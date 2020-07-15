Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Back Together 2 Months After Split

✖

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly giving their love another shot two months after calling off their relationship of nearly three years. Several sources close to the couple told Us Weekly Tuesday that while the two "weren't getting along before," they spent their time apart working on "having a life separate from each other" before deciding to reunite.

"They are hanging out again, romantically," the source explained. "It's back on." A look through Richie's recent Instagram shows Disick's Talentless label commenting fire emojis on a recent beach snap. A second source said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star needed time to work on himself after a brief stint in rehab to work through past traumas in May. "Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has, and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship," a second insider told the magazine while confirming the two are "hanging out" romantically once again. "Scott's family is always what is most important to him."

After a two-month break, a third source close to the pair said their time apart was "good" for everyone involved. "Scott has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so," the source said. "Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again."

KUWTK fans speculated that Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, had reunited romantically during his break with Richie based on photos in which Kardashian was wearing Disick's shirt, but nothing appears to have come of those rumors. Kardashian, with whom Disick shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, was reportedly part of the reason Richie needed a break from her beau, however. A source told Page Six after the split that the relationship "ran its course" due to his recent emotional turmoil and co-parenting relationship with Kardashian. "Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up," the source told the outlet back in May. They added of Kardashian's role in the split, "Kourtney didn't make it easy for her, and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long."