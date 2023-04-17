Shaun White Teases Engagement With Nina Dobrev

Shaun White is opening up about his relationship with Nina Dobrev. The 36-year-old Olympic legend recently spoke to PEOPLE while attending the Oasis Celsius Vibe House on Friday about possibly getting engaged to the 34-year-old actress as the couple has been dating for about three years.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," White said. "But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.' But you never know. We'll see what happens."

White and Dobrev made the relationship public in April 2020 and have shown major support for each other during the last three years. In October 2021, White spoke to PEOPLE about great a person The Vampire Diaries star is. "Nina's incredible. What an influence on my life," he said then. "Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard, which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

Last year, White spoke to Extra about presenting at the Academy Awards and said it was Dobrev who convinced him to do it. "I was supposed to go to Europe and meet up with Nina and I was like, 'Hey, I got asked to do this thing, like, what do you think?' And she was just, like, 'You have to [go].' … She's like, 'You have to do it,'" White said, per HOLA! "She can't make it obviously she's in Europe shooting. But I called my mom and told her I'm taking her with me," he said, laughing. "She's so excited. I tried to screen-record her reaction and the audio didn't work, I'm so heartbroken. The things she said were incredible."

White retired from snowboarding last year and finished his career with three Olympic gold medals and 13 Winter X Games medals. His final completion came during the 2022 Winter Olympics, and he finished fourth in the halfpipe. Dobrev has been busy filming multiple movies. She has four films set to be released, including Reunion and The Out-Laws.