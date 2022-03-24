Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Wear Matching Logo Swimsuits While Vacationing in Costa Rica

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are in-sync when it comes to their swimwear fashion. Dobrev recently posted a photo of the two on Instagram wearing matching Fendi swimsuits while lounging by a pool. And it the caption, Dobrev wrote, “accidentally got into a Fendi bender” in Costa Rica.

The couple was vacationing in Costa Rica to celebrate White’s retirement. The pro snowboarder and skater recently competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics and missed out on earning another medal. “It’s been a journey, I’m just so happy, and thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” White said, crying, per NBC Olympics. “Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life … The future for me is so exciting, there’s so much I want to do in my life. So much to do, so much to live for, this is just the beginning for me.”

White and Dobrev reportedly began dating in early 2020. The Vampire Diaries star has shown a lot of support for White as she helped him celebrate his retirement earlier this month. In January, White spoke to US Weekly

about how a flight to South Africa helped him realize his relationship with Dobrev is serious.

“That was actually how we kind of started our relationship,” White said. Dobrev was filing Redeeming Love in South Africa and invited White to come and visit her. “I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’ So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling.”

The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It's just been great.

White won three Olympic gold medals in his career for snowboarding. He also won 13 Winter X Games gold medals and won 10 ESPY awards in various categories. Dobrev was on The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2015 and returned in 2017. She has also appeared in various films such as Let’s Be Cops, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Love Hard.