Shaun White Retiring After Winter Olympics, and Snowboarding Fans Can’t Believe It

The 2022 Winter Olympics have hardly started, and snowboarder Shaun White just dropped a bombshell on fans. On Saturday morning, the 34-year-old announced that this will be his last time competing in the Olympics. According to a report by NBC Olympics, White made the decision just recently, but it is final.

“I think this will be my, well this will be my last competition too, which is pretty special,” White said in a press conference on Saturday morning. He said that some nagging injuries influenced the decision, but there are many factors involved. He continued: “It’s this and it’s that, all these things are major things that brought me to this conclusion.” White also tipped his hat to the next generation of competitors, saying it was getting harder for him to keep up with them as their tricks were getting “heavier and heavier.”

This will be White’s fifth year competing in the Olympic games, and he is hoping for his fourth gold medal. In his years on the Olympic stage, White has become an icon in American sports and a role model to many – particularly when it comes to the niche world of snowboarding.

Fans from all walks of life weighed in on his decision to leave the Olympics behind on Saturday. Many were shocked to hear this announcement before this year’s competition even got underway. Here’s a look at what fans are saying about White’s retirement.

End of an Era

For many fans, White is not just an athlete but an agent of change in the world of sports. They called his retirement the end of an era for the Olympics in general.

Confused

Some fans admitted that they thought White had already retired. They guessed that Olympic snowboarding must heavily favor younger competitors due to the toll it takes on the body.

Greatest of All Time

Fans filled the comments of posts about White with pictures, GIFs and emojis of goats, signifying that they see him as the “Greatest Of All Time” in his sport.

Deserved

Many fans were happy for White and felt that he deserved retirement after the career he has had. They wished him well.

Retirees

White is not the only major athlete to retire this year, and many fans took note of the trend with a touch of sadness. They wondered who would fill the shoes of White, Tom Brady and others.

High Note

Of course, fans congratulated White on getting to end his career at the Olympics – the highest level of competition in all of sports. Some hoped that he would go even further and end with a gold medal.

Age

Finally, fans who grew up watching White felt like his retirement said something about their own age as well. Many made wry comments about the discussion of his age.