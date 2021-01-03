Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Epically Fail at Recreating Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Scene

✖

Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev recently rang in the new year, joining millions on social media in wishing 2020 goodbye. The year did not turn out as expected, which Dobrev showed with a video on social media. She showed herself and White epically failing to recreate a scene from Dirty Dancing.

Dobrev entertained fans on Instagram with a post featuring her and White at two different points of 2020. The first showed them celebrating New Year's Eve while dressed to the nines. The other was a video that featured the pair trying to recreate an iconic moment from Dirty Dancing. White lifted Dobrev over his head before losing his balance. They fell awkwardly and landed on the snowy ground.

"how we thought 2020 would go[finger pointing emoji] how it actually went," Dobrev wrote in the caption of her post. Several fans saw the slow-motion video and laughed good-naturedly. Others simply wished Dobrev and White a happy 2021.

The awkward fall took place during a trip to snowy Montana. Dobrev revealed that she and White are ringing in the new year with some entertaining outdoor activities. She tried spinning around on the ice and then transitioned to dogsledding. Although Dobrev revealed that she doesn't exactly have a full grasp of the required "lingo" that will get the animals moving at a high rate of speed. Saying "you got this" and "heehaw" did not provide the desired outcome.

Of course, White found time to get in some snowboarding while enjoying the wintery weather. He has posted several updates on his Instagram profile showing him heading downhill or breaking out some tricks on the halfpipe. White did joke about one small issue in that Dobrev was standing on the side of the halfpipe with her arms up in the air.

"[Nina] get out of my shot [winking face emoji]" White wrote in the caption. She countered and said that the former Olympian was actually the one that ruined her shot. Dobrev said that White blocked the light on her perfect shot by pulling off the midair move.

Regardless of who ruined the shot, Dobrev and White are showing that they are having some fun in Montana. They are taking part in important outdoor activities while also trying to recreate some iconic moments from popular films. They are just seeing mixed results in these endeavors.