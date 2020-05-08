What Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Friends Think of Their Relationship

✖

Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have been spending time together lately, but the two have not announced their relationship yet. PEOPLE was able to speak to a few friends close to White and Dobrev, and they are not surprised how close they are getting. While some fans might be surprised to see the two together, but their friends think it's a good pairing.

"Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense," a source told PEOPLE about their relationship. Another source said the two are both "goofy" and they have a lot in common. Both are coming off of serious relationships as White dating rock star Sarah Barthel, and Dobrev was linked to screenwriter-director Grant to Mellon before they split last year.

"She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around," White said to the Syndey Morning Herald last year when talking about his relationship with Barthel. "I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends."Sarah is a genuine and beautiful person," he continued. "I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together. I'm not in the kids-and-marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learned how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it's been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing."

White and Dobrev were first seen together on March 22 as they were riding bikes in Malibu. Last month, the Vampire Diaries actress posted an Instagram video of her and White. The snowboarder's face wasn't seen on video, but his hands were as he was showing everyone how to wash their groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that everyone’s been talking about washing your hands, and that's super important, but it's also important to wash your groceries when coming back from the store," Dobrev said, standing in front of the sink with her arms behind her back. White arms were taking the place of Dobrev's arms, and fans figured out it was White because of the arm tattoo shown on the video.