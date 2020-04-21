Shaun White Seemingly Dating 'Vampire Diaries' Star Nina Dobrev

✖

It looks like Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are the hottest new celebrity couple. According to BuzzFeed, the Olympic snowboarder and The Vampire Diaries actress seem to be dating. The rumors about their romance began in late March when they were spotted together riding bikes in Malibu. Also, the two appeared on a video together about washing groceries during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that everyone’s been talking about washing your hands, and that's super important, but it's also important to wash your groceries when coming back from the store," Dobrev said, standing in front of the sink with her arms behind her back. Another pair of arms was doing the work for her, and while the identity of the person is never revealed, it appears to be White. Fans figured it out when they saw an arm tattoo, which is similar to what White has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 18, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

The relationship has not been confirmed, but when they were seen riding bikes, E! News reported the two are spending time together. White previously dated rock star Sarah Barthel for five years. Last year, White talked to the Sydney Morning Herald about his relationship with Barthel, who is the lead singer of Phantogram, and he said: "I was in New York, looking to buy an apartment in the city, and met her backstage at Saturday Night Live. She told me to give her a call if I wanted her to show me around. I didn’t want to be in a long-term relationship and wasn’t looking for anything serious, but we started off slowly and became friends.

"Sarah is a genuine and beautiful person," he continued. "I travel so much and so does she, but we make an effort to keep it together. I'm not in the kids-and-marriage head space now, but one day for sure. I have learned how to be a good friend by being with her. All my life it's been about me and my work and my goals. It’s nice to hear about someone else and what they’re doing."

Dobrev was a regular on The Vampire Diaries from 2009-2015. She returned as a guest star in 2017, and she has been in multiple TV and film projects ever since. Some of the films Drobev has starred in is Let's Be Cops, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Flatliners. She previously dated screenwriter/director Grant Mellon before breaking up in November.