Lil Rel Howery Talks Working With 'Set Bestie' Nina Dobrev in 2 New Movies (Exclusive)

Lil Rel Howery has appeared in some of the biggest movies over years and shared the screen with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Kevin Hart and even John Cena. And once 2023 arrives, fans will likely see the 42-year-old comedian and actor in two new movies with The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Howery about working with Dobrev in the films Reunion and The Out-Laws.

"First of all, Nina became my set bestie," Howery said exclusively to PopCulture. "That's one of my favorite people in the world right now. So much fun working with her on Reunion, which is where we became close [friends] actually. And then Out-Laws is so funny. Worked with Adam Sandler's company. Those guys over there are so dope. Those are really two really funny movies that I'm excited for audiences to see actually. I think Reunion's going to be such a fun ride. It's so funny. Jillian Bell is also in there, who's one of my favorite people to work with. So funny."

As mentioned by Howery, Reunion stars Dobrev and Bell along with Billy Magnussen, Chace Crawford and Jaime Chung. The film is a murder mystery comedy about a homicide that happens during a high school reunion party, in which guests are trapped in a mansion due to a snowstorm, according to Flaunt. The film does not have a release date yet but filming wrapped in November 2021.

The Out-Laws is set to hit Netflix and stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Michael Rooker and Julie Hagerty. The film followers a bank manager named Owen (DeVine) whose bank is held up by a group of criminals called the Ghost Bandits. Due to the timing of the robbery, Owen believes the criminals are his future in-laws who just arrived in town for his wedding. Filming for The Out-Laws took place in Atlanta and ran from October 2021 – December 2021, according to What's on Netflix.

And while Howery is excited about those two projects, he revealed more movies are on the way. "Next year, I hope y'all not tired of me, because you got that," he said "We got Harold and the Purple Crayon, and Dashing Through The Snow, and Vacation Friends 2. It's going to be a lot of little real in the next six, seven months."