Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi have filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The actors announced their split Monday after Us Weekly obtained Shahi's May 4 filing citing irreconcilable differences and listing their separation date as April 14. The estranged pair assured that they are dedicated to co-parenting their son William, 10, and 5-year-old twins Violet and Knox, despite the split.

"After much thought and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a statement to Us. "We are so grateful for the past 10 years together and proud of our children that we’ve raised. As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship. And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family."

The former couple met in 2004 when Shahi guest-starred on Reba, where Howey played Van Montgomery on the series. In February 2009, the couple married in Las Vegas after getting engaged nearly two years prior in Hawaii. The actor, who now is best known for his role as Kevin Ball on Shameless, opened up about his family life in 2018 to CBS' Watch! Magazine, calling Shahi a "hero" for not only raising three kids, but also starring in the series Reverie. Howey admitted that parenting isn't always easy, joking, "Anyone that says parenting is not hard is not doing it right. I don't see my friends anymore. I don't see my immediate family as much as I should. What my kids are teaching me is utter patience. I don't really call it patience — I call it no murder."

He added that while life comes with plenty of "ups and downs," being married to a fellow actor was especially helpful, "because we understand each other's challenges." He added, "It's not easy in this business — you go to work where you're used to ordering beverages through a walkie-talkie at your whim, then you've got to go home and do the dishes."

"We live a life with many dualities, but in the chaos we make sure to keep a lot of normality in our family," he continued. "Sarah and I — that'll be forever. It's epic."