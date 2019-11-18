‘Reba’: Where All the Stars of Reba McEntire’s Sitcom Are Now

Reba McEntire’s sitcom Reba was a massive hit with fans, and helped catapult its stars into “household fame” status. The show debuted on The WB network on Oct. 5, 2001, and aired there until May 5, 2006. After the WB and UPN merged to become The CW, Reba continued airing there from Nov. 19, 2006, until Feb. 18, 2007. During its run, Reba ran for six seasons, and a grand total of 127 episodes.

In addition to starring in the series, McEntire was also a producer on the show from 2005 thru 2007.

Reba McEntire

Character: Reba Nell Hart

Following the end of Reba, McEntire resumed her massively successful music career, and has released a total of seven studio albums since the show aired its finale.

She has also continued to act occasionally, and even starring another short-lived sitcom titled Malibu Country.

Christopher Rich

Character: Brock Enroll Hart, Reba’s Ex-Husband

Christopher Rich went on to star in several series after the end of Reba, appearing in shows such as Desperate Housewives and Melissa & Joey.

More recently, Rich and his family — including his wife Eva and their two daughters — starred in a two seasons of a Polish reality TV series called Żony Hollywood (English translation: Hollywood Wives), which is based on The Real Housewives franchise.

JoAnna Garcia

Character: Cheyenne Montgomery, Reba’s Daughter

After Reba went off the air, Garcia continued acting regularly, starring in shows such as Privileged, Better with You, Once Upon a Time, The Astronaut Wives Club, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

She also turned up in a number of film projects, with the most recent being 2017’s Fist Fight, starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day.

Steve Howey

Character: Van Montgomery, Cheyenne’s Husband

Howey has had a massive amount of TV success in the years since Reba, as he was an original cast member on Showtime’s Shameless, and remains with the series to this day.

He’s also appeared in recent films such as Game Over, Man! and Stuber.

Scarlett Pomers

Character: Kyra Eleanor Hart, Reba’s Younger Daughter

After Reba, Pomers moved back to her first love: Rock ‘n’ Roll. She released an EP titled Insane in 2010, and played at iconic venues like The Roxy, and the Whisky a Go Go.

In 2014 Pomers gave an interview in which she stated that she had basically retired from acting — with the exception of some voiceover projects — so that she could focus her efforts on music and photography.

Mitch Holleman

Character: Jacob “Jake” Mitchell Hart, Reba’s Youngest Child, and Only Son

Holleman did not do too much acting after Reba ended, but he did appear in an episode of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, and also turned up briefly in The Hangover.

These days he spends him time honing his stand-up comedy skills.

Melissa Peterman

Character: Barbra Jean Hart, Brock’s New Wife

Much like Howey, Peterman has had a lot of TV acting success in the years since Reba ended. She has starred in a number of show, including Baby Daddy and Young Sheldon.

She also has spent time hosting game shows, such as The Singing Bee and Bet on Your Baby.

Recently, she appeared in an episode of Last Man Standing, as well as an episode of freshman Disney Channel sitcom, Sydney to the Max.