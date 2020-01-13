‘Shameless’ Ending After Season 11, Trailer Released

Showtime released a teaser for the final season of Shameless on Monday, and fans can hardly wait. The series is finishing off its run with Season 11, reportedly airing this summer.

The official Shameless Twitter account posted the brief teaser on Monday, just as Showtime executives were making their presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The clip shows black and white text on a green background, announcing the new season with few details.

“Party with the Gallaghers one last time,” it invites fans. “The final season.”

While it is not clear in the teaser, Showtime execs said fans can expect the new season over the summer, according to a report by TV Line. The network’s President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, said that the series will get a proper ending.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” he said. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”



Wells himself was at the press tour as well, and he acknowledged the bittersweet process of saying goodbye to a show after so many years.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” Wells said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Season 11 will be the second time Shameless has to make due without former leading lady Emmy Rossum, who left the series after Season 9 to pursue other work. She is expected to debut in a new show this year titled Angelyne, premiering on the new NBCUniversal streaming app Peacock.

The show will also reportedly keep its star William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, in spite of his real-life legal drama. Macy’s wife Felicity Huffman served time in prison last year over the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal known as “operation varsity blues.”

Other returning cast members include Jeremy Allen White as Lip, Kate Miner as Tami, Cameron Monoghan as Ian, Noel Fisher as Mickey, Emma Kenney as Debbie, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl, Christian Isaiah as Liam, Shanola Hampton as V and Steve Howey as Kev.



Shameless Season 10 currently airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. The season finale is on Jan. 26.