Shakira and Jimmy Butler Dating? Source Addresses New Romance

Just a month after Shakira was linked with Lewis Hamilton, the singer has now reportedly moved on to basketball star Jimmy Butler. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the two "have been out a few times, but things are very new, and it's too early to tell if there's long-term potential." Despite their 13-year age difference, it "doesn't bother" Shakira "whatsoever. Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him."

While it's unknown how long the singer and Miami Heat player have known each other, the source says that they have "only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media." Shakira went to a Miami Heat game in May and even shared a video of herself cheering for the team in May, and afterward, Butler even "liked" a video of Shakira's.

Shakira officially split from Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two children, in June 2022 after 11 years together due to cheating rumors. A month later, she was rumored to be dating Chris Evans after the two stars followed each other on Instagram, but Evans later clarified in an interview that he had never even met her and that he's just a fan. Earlier this year, Tom Cruise expressed interest in dating Shakira after the two posed for a photo together, but then she went on a boat ride with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Now it seems the Colombian singer has moved on once again, and it sounds like she is as happy as ever. While nothing is confirmed about the new relationship aside from sources, it's possible that after all that she's gone through, even shading her ex for Valentine's Day, Shakira might have finally found someone. Getting over any relationship is hard, but one that is over 10 years long is definitely not easy. It wouldn't be surprising if Shakira is just going on casual dates for now as she slowly gets back into the dating world, but maybe Jimmy Butler could be the one.

Whether or not Shakira is actually dating Jimmy Butler is unknown, but if what the sources say is true and the singer is happy, then that's really all that matters. Perhaps she will write a new song about it, but for now, fans will just have to keep on guessing and wondering until something is actually confirmed.