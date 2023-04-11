Shakira Pleads With Paparazzi to Stop Harassing Her Kids in Impassioned Statement

Shakira is pleading with the paparazzi to stop harassing her children in the aftermath of her split from Gerard Piqué. The Grammy winner, who recently moved from Barcelona to Miami with sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, following her breakup with their soccer star father, took to social media on Monday with an impassioned statement.

"In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," the "TQG" singer tweeted. "However, my children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."

As her children start their "new life," Shakira wrote, "I implore the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy. I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance and exit of their school, wait for them at the door of our home, or follow them to their extracurricular and recreational activities as the media did in Barcelona with the intent of capturing photos or boosting ratings."

Shakira then asked if the paparazzi "can behave in the most humane way possible with them, keeping in mind that this is about the physical and emotional health and safety" of her kids, "who only want to be able to go out in public and attend school feeling safe and tranquil that they aren't being followed or subjected to the constant scrutiny of cameras." The superstar concluded, "I extend this petition not as an artist but as a mother who wishes to protect and care for the psychological and emotional wellbeing of my children so they may live a happy and healthy life, as all children deserve to do."

Shakira and Piqué announced in June 2022 that they were separating, and their contentious split sparked a media frenzy. In September, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer said it was "incredibly difficult" to have her family in the spotlight during an interview with ELLE. "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house," she told the outlet at the time. "You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it's hard."