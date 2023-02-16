Shakira Throws Shade at Her Ex on Valentine's Day

Shakira isn't letting her alleged cheating ex get away with the pain he caused. While many were enjoying their significant others this Valentine's Day, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer took the time to throw some shade her ex's way. The dig comes after the Colombian-born singer threw jabs at Gerard Piqué in her latest single, "Monotonia." She first teased the song with cryptic social media posts, and fans believe the lyrics are a direct shot at her ex. The official video for the song features a tearful Shakira snacking in a supermarket aisle, and begins with the Spanish lyrics: "It wasn't your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony's fault. I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen." Now, she's backing it up with her Valentine's Day shots.

The 46 year old singer posted an Instagram video of herself mouthing the words to SZA's song "Kill Bill." In the video, Shakira mouths the lyrics: "I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone / I did it all for love."

The estranged pair announced their breakup in June 2022, ending their 11-year relationship. Just recently, the retired soccer star went Instagram official with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira and her ex share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The singer has had a rough year, also battling the IRS for millions and facing jail time.

Of the charges, she told Elle Magazine that she is fighting for her freedom and declaring her innocence. "I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," she said firmly. "First of all, I didn't spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I've paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one."