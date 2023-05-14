Shakira Goes for Boat Ride With Lewis Hamilton

In 2022, Shakira went through a highly publicized breakup from Gerard Pique. Now, it seems as though she's taking efforts to move on. Page Six reported that Shakira was seen enjoying a boat day with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Shakira, dressed in a lilac crop top and skirt set, was reportedly seen getting onto a luxury vessel in Miami with some help from Hamilton. The pair reportedly hung out with others on Wednesday including fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. According to Page Six, Hamilton picked up Shakira in front of her $20 million waterfront mansion before heading off on the boating excursion. Prior to their day out on the water, the singer and the driver reportedly crossed paths days beforehand when they were seen at Cipriani in Downton Miami.

SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON WERE IN A BOAT TOGETHER TODAY. MI GENTE LATINO!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ihb8tsX4QE — vale¹⁶ (@lunevans) May 11, 2023

Shakira's hangout with Hamilton came days after she was linked to Tom Cruise. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the Top Gun star were spotted getting close while at the Miami Grand Prix pre-race ceremonies. Page Six reported that they even left the ceremonies early in order to spend time together in a private hospitality suite. A source told the outlet, "[Tom] is extremely interested in pursuing her." Although, a source close to Shakira later told Us Weekly that she has "no interest in dating him."

Shakira has been a single woman ever since announcing her split from Pique in 2022. She released a joint statement with the athlete, with whom she shares two sons, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." Months after announcing the split, Shakira opened up about the topic during an interview with ELLE. The singer explained that her relationship with Pique once felt "sacred," but that it "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" seemingly referencing rumors that he cheated on her. Even though things didn't end on the best note, Shakira said that she will maintain a relationship with Pique for the sake of their kids, Milan and Sasha.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," she explained. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."