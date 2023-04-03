Shakira Makes Huge Life Change Following Gerard Piqué Split

Shakira is officially on the move. Deadline reported that the singer left Barcelona with her two sons, Milan and Sasha. Her move comes following her high-profile split from Gerard Pique.

Shakira took to Instagram to share that she was leaving Barcelona, where she resided with Pique and their two kids. She explained that she made a home in Spain to provide her children with some "stability," but now wants to start a new journey "in search of their happiness." The "Hips Don't Lie" singer posted a photo of the Spanish city, which she captioned, "I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea." She added, "Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness."

"Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love," Shakira continued, seemingly referencing her split from Pique. "Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made my grow. Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it's only a see you later and like my father said many times, we'll see you on the curves." As for where Shakira and her sons are heading next, Deadline reported that she's eyeing a home base in Miami, Florida.

As previously stated, this news comes several months after Shakira split from Pique after 11 years together. They announced their breakup in June 2022 and released a joint statement about the development. Their statement read, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The news of their split came amid rumors that Pique cheated on Shakira. Months after they went their separate ways, Shakira opened up about the situation during an interview with ELLE. Even though she referred to the relationship drama as "probably the darkest hour of my life," she is determined to have a good co-parenting relationship with her ex for the sake of their children.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children," she explained. "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."