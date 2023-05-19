Shakira and Gisele Bündchen Grab Dinner Following Respective Splits

Shakira and Gisele Bündchen had a night on the town in Miami with their children, months after their respective splits. The two stars were spotted at the Makato restaurant Tuesday. Bündchen, 42, split from ex-husband Tom Brady in October after 13 years of marriage. Shakira, 46, and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué split in June 2022.

Bündchen and Shakira "sat in the main dining room and they enjoyed a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "Smiles and laughter were coming from the table and in typical Miami fashion, nobody really bothered them during their meal." Page Six also published photos from their evening, showing Bündchen and Shakira in casual outfits as they left the restaurant.

Bündchen was joined by her son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Shakira brought sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, along for the dinner. Milan and Sasha recently appeared in their mom's music video "Acróstico," which showed their room being packed up. The song's lyrics are a message to her sons, letting them know how important they are in her mother's life during a difficult time.

Piqué and Shakira's relationship ended amid cheating allegations. In June 2022, they formally announced their split. A few months later, Shakira told Elle she was trying to conceal the gossip from her sons. "I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she said in September. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" Shakira also moved to Miami after the split.

As for Bundchen, there was speculation that her marriage to Brady fell apart because he wanted to continue playing football. In a March interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel slammed that idea. The divorce was "the divorce was the death of my dream," she said.

"Wow, people really made it about that," Bündchen told Vanity Fair when she was asked about the rumors that she gave Brady an ultimatum. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white." Bündchen called the rumors "very hurtful" and the "craziest thing" she has ever heard.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Bündchen said of their divorce. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."