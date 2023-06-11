Shakira and Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Dating

Shakira may be moving on from her heartbreaking split from her longtime love. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton. PEOPLE Magazine reports exclusively that the Columbian-born singer and the British race track driver are in the early stages of dating. "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," a source told the publication. "It's fun and flirty." Shakira recently attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain where Hamilton competed and came in second place. The two spent time together afterward, according to the source and social media posts.

The two enjoyed dinner and drinks with a group of friends – including Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra, and Mustafa – who shared a photo from the outing to his Instagram Story. In the photo, Hamilton was next to Shakira with his hand around her waist. Prior to the outting and seeing Hamilton race, Shakira was spotted hanging out with Hamilton and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix.

“In all truth, what Lewis does is unparalleled, all the politics at play, nothing like his position has ever existed, and surely not with the grace he holds it in” – Mustafa the Poet via IG story 💜 pic.twitter.com/EIqTDePInA — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 4, 2023

If the rumors are true, it's her first public romance for the singer since her breakup last year. Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split in June 2022, ending their 11-year relationship. Shortly after, the retired soccer star went Instagram official with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. The former pair are parents to two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The breakup came amid a tough time for Shakira. The singer is also battling the IRS for millions and is facing eight years in prison for the debt. But Shakira says it's a mixup.

Of the fight against the IRS, she told Elle Magazine that she is fighting for her freedom and declaring her innocence. "I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," she said firmly. "First of all, I didn't spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one."